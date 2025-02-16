Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

