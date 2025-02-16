Lee Financial Co Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.