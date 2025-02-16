Lee Financial Co Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lee Financial Co reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on IP
International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of IP stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
