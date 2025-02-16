Lee Financial Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lee Financial Co cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

