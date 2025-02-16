Anson Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $62.36 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.