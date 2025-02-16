First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,202 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after buying an additional 2,628,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,603,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,814,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.99 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

