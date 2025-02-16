Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

ROBT stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.