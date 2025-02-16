J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,533,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $60.41 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

