Anson Capital Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.