Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for 0.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

