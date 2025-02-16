Anson Capital Inc. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,056,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $384.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

