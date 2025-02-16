iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after buying an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after buying an additional 318,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196,770.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 249,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.