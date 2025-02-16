Lee Financial Co Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

