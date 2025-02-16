Northeast Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

