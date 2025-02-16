Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

MHI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $9.74.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.