Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $294.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.97. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,707 shares of company stock worth $10,933,215. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

