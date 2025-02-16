Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77 and a beta of 0.06. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $112,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,118.58. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

