XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

XFLT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.