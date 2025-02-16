WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 18,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

