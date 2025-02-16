Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after acquiring an additional 738,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Humana by 55.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 214,535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $253.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average is $294.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

