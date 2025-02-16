Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $164,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after buying an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,578,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,237,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 215,561 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock worth $4,403,180. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

