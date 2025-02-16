Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 722,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after purchasing an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,615,000 after buying an additional 268,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

