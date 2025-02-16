Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $281.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

