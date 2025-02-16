Rhumbline Advisers Has $82.89 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $82,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

