Csenge Advisory Group Sells 55 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

