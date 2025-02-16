L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

