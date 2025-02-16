Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,086 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises approximately 0.6% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMR stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average is $217.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

