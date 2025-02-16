L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 10,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

SPTS opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

