Csenge Advisory Group Buys 9,971 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

