Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Drops By 33.3%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Free Report)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.