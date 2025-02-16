Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,258,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,617,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $0.92.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
