Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,258,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 1,617,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

