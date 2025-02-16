Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in January

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 7,151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.9 days.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

SPGYF opened at $6.85 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

