AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.13. 3,903,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,322,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 174,007 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

