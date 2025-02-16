Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $14.03. 10,081,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 32,019,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,142 shares of company stock worth $4,958,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

