JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $279.23 and last traded at $277.55. 1,492,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,189,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 67,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

