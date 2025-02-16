Top Cannabis Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Quantum Biopharma, SNDL, Indivior, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly-traded companies involved in the production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products or related services within the legal marijuana industry. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges, with the value of the stocks influenced by factors such as legalization trends, market demand, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 27,168,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,605,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $884.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a PE ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 2,766,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of Quantum Biopharma stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 344,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.61. Quantum Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 1,389,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.61. SNDL has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.11.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 252,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.19 and a beta of 0.73. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 36,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,664. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.65.

