Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

