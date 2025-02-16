Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

