Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $107.64 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

