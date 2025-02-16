Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 14th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Tempus AI, and DraftKings are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are considered to be undervalued by the market based on various fundamental metrics, such as low price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, and other financial indicators. Investors who seek value stocks are looking for opportunities to purchase these stocks at a lower price relative to their intrinsic value, with the expectation of profiting from the stock’s potential price appreciation as the market recognizes the true value of the company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $537.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,812,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,639,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 186,243,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,402,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. 30,151,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,050,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $6.16 on Friday, hitting $89.91. 22,160,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,719,429. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,503,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,879. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Recommended Stories