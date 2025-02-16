JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.