ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Shares Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Yen accounts for about 2.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned about 22.85% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

YCS stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

