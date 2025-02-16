Nkcfo LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,533 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Expedia Group makes up about 0.9% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,353.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $202.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

