Nkcfo LLC Invests $325,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after acquiring an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,138 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

