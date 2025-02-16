JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 58.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $137.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

