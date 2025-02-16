SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.