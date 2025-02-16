New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $366.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.44. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

