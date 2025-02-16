Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Mills by 105.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Mills by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,823,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 263,188 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in General Mills by 3.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,492,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,931 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.