Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after acquiring an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 322,192 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 318.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 787.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 165,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $257.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

