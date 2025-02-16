Little House Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

