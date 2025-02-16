Little House Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

